VALDOSTA – Early voting for municipal elections starts Tuesday.

Early voting runs the next three weeks for municipal elections in Lowndes County. Registered voters living in cities or specified districts in cities are eligible to vote.

In Valdosta, three Valdosta City Council seats are open; in all three districts, the respective incumbent is running unopposed. 

Four Valdosta Board of Education seats are open. All four district races have more than one candidate running. The Valdosta Daily Times looks at these contested school board races in the Sunday, Oct. 10, editions.

There are also elections in the Lowndes County municipalities of Hahira, Remerton, Dasher and Lake Park.

Early voting runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 12-16; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 18-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, at the Lowndes Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

CITY OF VALDOSTA

VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 2

Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)

DISTRICT 4

Eric Howard (incumbent)

DISTRICT 6

Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)

VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)

Debra Bell (incumbent)

David A. Gilyard

Paul Leavy

DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)

Gregory L. Williams Jr.

Angela Storrings

Justin Crenshaw

DISTRICT 9 (At Large)

Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)

Brittney Coons-Long

Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate)

DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)

Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)

Tia T. Heard

Jerome Everett

CITY OF HAHIRA

MAYOR

Bruce Cain (incumbent)

Ander Dell Player

HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL

DISTRICT 1

Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)

Louise H. White

DISTRICT 4

H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)

CITY OF REMERTON

CITY COUNCIL (three positions)

Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)

Brandy Barnes (incumbent)

Susan Bailey

CITY OF DASHER

MAYOR

Bill Hatfield

CITY COUNCIL

POST 1

Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)

POST 2

Lori Copeland Alley

CITY OF LAKE PARK

CITY COUNCIL (two positions)

Thomas Barr (incumbent)

Ralph A. Romero

Oscar L. Griffith Jr.

Michelle Ina Lane

