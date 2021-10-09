VALDOSTA – Early voting for municipal elections starts Tuesday.
Early voting runs the next three weeks for municipal elections in Lowndes County. Registered voters living in cities or specified districts in cities are eligible to vote.
In Valdosta, three Valdosta City Council seats are open; in all three districts, the respective incumbent is running unopposed.
Four Valdosta Board of Education seats are open. All four district races have more than one candidate running. The Valdosta Daily Times looks at these contested school board races in the Sunday, Oct. 10, editions.
There are also elections in the Lowndes County municipalities of Hahira, Remerton, Dasher and Lake Park.
Early voting runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 12-16; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 18-23; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, at the Lowndes Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. More information: Call (229) 671-2850.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
CITY OF VALDOSTA
VALDOSTA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 2
Sandra J. Tooley (incumbent)
DISTRICT 4
Eric Howard (incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Andrew Gibbs (incumbent)
VALDOSTA SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 7 (Superward East)
Debra Bell (incumbent)
David A. Gilyard
Paul Leavy
DISTRICT 8 (Superward West)
Gregory L. Williams Jr.
Angela Storrings
Justin Crenshaw
DISTRICT 9 (At Large)
Tony Tong (reported withdrawing from race)
Brittney Coons-Long
Nicholas Harden (write-in candidate)
DISTRICT 1 (Special Election to fill Liz Shumphard's seat after resignation)
Valerie A. Ford (reported withdrawing from race)
Tia T. Heard
Jerome Everett
CITY OF HAHIRA
MAYOR
Bruce Cain (incumbent)
Ander Dell Player
HAHIRA CITY COUNCIL
DISTRICT 1
Terry C. Benjamin (incumbent)
Louise H. White
DISTRICT 4
H. Mason Barfield (incumbent)
CITY OF REMERTON
CITY COUNCIL (three positions)
Jason L. Tatum (incumbent)
Brandy Barnes (incumbent)
Susan Bailey
CITY OF DASHER
MAYOR
Bill Hatfield
CITY COUNCIL
POST 1
Jeffrey Jonathan Guilliams (incumbent)
POST 2
Lori Copeland Alley
CITY OF LAKE PARK
CITY COUNCIL (two positions)
Thomas Barr (incumbent)
Ralph A. Romero
Oscar L. Griffith Jr.
Michelle Ina Lane
