Multi-county manhunt ends in arrest

ADEL — A multi-county manhunt ended with an arrest Monday, according to authorities.
The pursuit began late Sunday when a police officer in Cecil, in Cook County, returned home to find a strange car parked in his yard, Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey said. The stranger fled with the lawman in pursuit, Dewey said.
The chase picked up in Brooks County, and about 1 a.m. Monday, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office advised the sheriff’s office in Cook County its deputies were pursuing a black Honda on GA 76 heading toward Cook, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:12 a.m., the vehicle crashed just north of Greggs Road in Cook County and the driver fled on foot. A search began with deputies from Brooks and Cook counties and a K9 unit from Cook. Additional K9 units were sent by the sheriff’s offices in Lowndes and Turner counties plus the Georgia Department of Corrections. Game wardens on ATVs and the Georgia State Patrol sent a helicopter, the statement said.
The suspect was spotted crossing U.S. 122 and tracked by helicopter until he was surrounded and taken into custody by a K9 unit, according to the statement.
Alvin Roberson, 29, of Lake City, Fla., faces charges in Cook and Brooks counties for crimes related to possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement, according to the Cook sheriff’s office statement. The crashed car was listed as stolen from Columbia County, Fla., the statement said.
Roberson was on probation in Florida, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Roberson was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment for exposure during the lengthy search, the statement said. One of the lawmen in the search was treated by EMTs for dehydration and released at the scene, the Cook sheriff’s office said.
The suspect will be turned over to Columbia County for transport back to Florida at the completion of the booking process in Georgia, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.