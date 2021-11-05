Mullis exhibits grand champion hog

VALDOSTA – A packed house in the Lowndes County Civic Center witnessed 65 students from Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties exhibit hogs at the 45th Annual Lowndes Area Market Hog Show.
The exhibitors were first- through 12th-grade students and some were either members of FFA or 4H, organizers said in a statement.
Grace Mullis of Lanier 4-H exhibited the grand champion. Brooke Stone of Lowndes FFA exhibited the reserve champion hog.
Other Top Five hogs included third overall, Emily Ann Livingston of Lanier FFA; fourth overall, Lily Grace Kinsey of Echols FFA; and fifth overall, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4-H.
Weight class winners included Class 1, Everleigh Rogers of Lowndes 4H 2, Skyla Blank of Lanier 4H; Class 3, Joshua Furney of Lanier FFA; Class 4, Noah Rogers of Echols 4H; Class 5, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Class 6, Lily Grace Kinsey of Echols FFA; Class 7, Levi Rowland of Lowndes FFA; Class 8, Emily Ann Livingston of Lanier FFA and Grace Mullis of Lanier 4H. Showmanship winners included: Grade 1, Cannon Taylor of Lanier County; Grade 2, Kennedy Newham of Echols County; Grade 3, Colby Davis of Echols County; Grade 4, Harper Copeland of Echols 4-H; Grade 5, Sven Lofbloom of Echols 4H; Grade 6, Tara Millirons of Lowndes FFA; Grade 7, Noah Rogers of Echols 4H; Grade 8, Sawyer Taylor of Lowndes FFA; Grade 9, Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4H; Grade 10, Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA; Grade 11, Lily Grace Kinsey of Echols FFA; and, Grade 12, Ava Brogdon of Lanier FFA.
Overall showmanship classes of the grade-level showmanship winners was held.
Harper Copeland of Echols 4-H won junior overall showmanship. Tori Millirons of Lowndes 4H won the senior overall showmanship. The classified show judge was Clay Walker. Walker praised the exhibitors in the event for the quality of the animals.
The sale followed Wednesday evening at the same venue. The show is sponsored by Lowndes County Farm Bureau, Lanier County Farm Bureau and Echols County Farm Bureau.
