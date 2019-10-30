Mule Day expected to pull in another big crowd

CALVARY — As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's Mule Day event, according to estimates from the Calvary Lions Club.
Mule Day, which begins Saturday, Nov. 2 at daybreak, will also have more than 350 arts and crafts stalls and more than 50 food vendors for guests to explore.
Last year's Mule Day was canceled due to Hurricane Michael — a first in the event's lengthy history. Estimates for this year's attendance are based off past figures.
Festivities will kick off Saturday morning as patrons arrive at the Mule Day Grounds in Calvary to get an early start on the day's activities.
"We'll have people coming in before dawn ready to shop," said Mindy Butler, secretary for the Lions Club.
Guests will have the opportunity throughout the day to see how syrup is made, taste fresh cane juice, visit a petting zoo or take a ride on a pony, but the main attraction is the Mule Show, which starts at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Jenny and the Best Jackass, among 16 other categories. The top three placing competitors will be awarded a ribbon and cash prize, as well as an additional cash prize for the overall points winner.
Prior to the Mule Show, attendees will have the option to watch the Mule Day Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. This year's parade will feature more than two dozen mule- and horse-drawn wagons and antique tractors.
Attendees are also encouraged not to miss out on the Mule Museum, which shares the history of Calvary and the story of how Mule Day began. The museum will also be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Musical entertainment is scheduled throughout the day. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs. Hay bales will be available for seating in certain areas.
Parking will be available on private land around the Mule Day grounds. Limited handicapped parking will be available at the Calvary Volunteer Fire Department.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lions Club's Lions Sight program, which helps purchase eyeglasses for individuals who are unable to afford them. The Lions Club also accepts donations of old or unused eyeglasses.
The event is free to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.