MUGSHOT CORRECTION

A story in the Wednesday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times titled "Six arrested on drug, weapons charges" ran the wrong photograph for Bernard Dye Jr. The sheriff's office released the wrong photograph due to two people having the same name in its records, according to the sheriff's office. The correct photo is included here. The Bernard Dye pictured in the Wednesday edition has no connection to the cases referenced in the article.
