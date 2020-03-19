Movie theater temporarily closes

VALDOSTA — All Georgia Theater Company locations have temporarily closed, including Valdosta Cinemas.
In a statement released by GTC, the company said the decision was made with “much regret” and it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely.
There is no set date for reopening at this time. The company says it will reopen to the public “as soon as they can provide a safe and clean environment.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
