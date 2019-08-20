“The Kitchen” (Action/Crime/Drama: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss
Director: Andrea Berloff
Rated: R (Violence, profanity, gore and some sexual content)
Movie Review: An adaptation of Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle’s comic book series, director-writer Andrea Berloff delivers a hardcore women’s empowerment movie.
“The Kitchen” offers nice turns by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss and an engaging Margo Martindale. The problem is the movie goes overboard with its strategy to make its leads tough, strong women. Berloff overcooks the story.
Kathy Brennan (McCarthy), Ruby O'Carroll (Haddish) and Claire Walsh (Moss) are the wives of small-time New York syndicate men. Their lives are decent in a 1978 Hell's Kitchen, New York, until their husbands are arrested and sentenced to prison.
In the absence of their husbands, the women operate their husbands' racketeering schemes. They become quite successful, which draws resentment from their male counterparts.
Berloff’s screenplay shows gangsters from the standpoint of characters not usually associated with mobster films. She offers brave, confident women. They achieve despite the efforts of men to interfere. They achieve through the best of feminine traits, compassion, keen intuition and intelligence.
Berloff creates a women’s empowerment movie. She does this by letting her characters be women in a man’s world.
Etta James’s version of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” starts this movie. From there, this female-dominated movie has women in traditionally male roles with respect to gangster movies. The images are not something one expects because audiences are not accustomed to women in these roles.
That issue is not the problem. It is how Berloff uses her setting to make a statement promoting a passé universal stereotype about the evil of men. Once any group contributes all the woes of society to another group, the message becomes one of reverse hate. This is what Berloff, seemingly inadvertently does to her otherwise exceptionally engaging characters.
After a good start, the movie quickly allows the women to lose what made them unique. Berloff loses the characters in a lavish array of violence and revenge-filled scenes where multiple men receive payback for their disloyalty and mistreatment of women.
Berloff, in her intent to show strong women, does something many women and minority movies do often, show men, especially white men, as all evil. Generalizations are frequently pretentious and often false. They overpower Berloff’s female cast.
Grade: B- (Good stuff is overcooked in this kitchen.)
“The Art of Racing in the Rain” (Drama/Sport: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried
Director: Simon Curtis
Rated: PG (Thematic material)
Movie Review: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” allows one little time to know characters, although they exist in a nice story. This is because the movie travels at a fast pace. It mainly only focuses on the challenges of its main character, Denny Swift, while only giving the Cliff Notes on his life and paying more attention to his dog, the real star.
Denny Swift (“This is Us" star Ventimiglia) is a racecar driver. He lives alone with his dog, Enzo (voice of Costner), until the arrival of Denny’s wife, Eve (Seyfried), and their daughter, Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong). Enzo remains a big part of the family as the canine watches the triumphs and trials of the Swift Family.
Simon Curtis and his cast and crew rush through Garth Stein’s novel. It appears that moments of understanding characters are missing. Curtis is a storyteller as a director, as seen in “Woman in Gold” (2015).
The lead is really Enzo, a dog voiced by Kevin Costner. An appealing Ventimiglia is the other lead as Denny Swift, the person the movie revolves around. However, audiences get to know Enzo more than Denny Swift.
Despite the less than appealing execution, “Art of Racing in the Rain” is touching. It is a movie for those looking for laughs and an emotively human element.
Dog lovers should admire the movie because the lead character is a dog. This is a decent, feel-good movie, telling a human story through the eyes of a dog.
Grade: B- (Inspiring, even if it too fast for conditions ...)
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Adventure/Comedy: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria and Michael Peña
Director: James Bobin
Rated: PG (violence, action and rude humor)
Movie Review: Dora is a beloved animated character from “Dora the Explorer” animated series (2000-19). “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” has a live-action character, and Dora is just as adventurous in flesh.
Dora (Moner), a teenage explorer, is kidnapped with three of her friends. They are taken to the jungle, where she uses her survival skills to protect her friends and find her parents. Along the way, they also search for a lost city of gold.
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school.
Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.
She is an explorer
Grade: B- (Dora is adorable enough.)
“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (Horror: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush and Austin Zajur
Director: André Øvredal
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, profanity, sexual references)
Movie Review: Alvin Schwartz’s (1981) novel, titled the same, is the basis for this treat. The movie is more of a teens and tweens horror movie, but it does work to offer frights. Plenty of intense moments and humor entertain.
On Halloween 1969, Stella Nicholls (Colletti), Ramón Morales (Garza), Auggie Hilderbrandt (Rush) and Chuck Steinberg (Zajur) visit the mansion of the deceased Sarah Bellows, a woman who suffered a tortured life of horrifying secrets.
After Stella and the guys visit the mansion, the ghost of Sarah Bellows begins writing horror stories in a book that come true immediately. Stella and her friends must find a way to stop the stories to stop deaths.
Some inserted humor works for “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” In a pivotal scene, characters know Sarah Bellows' stories become reality. After this reveal, a character, Chuck, quips, “This is why I don’t read books.” The scene works to make this horror entertaining in a manner other movies of this genre do not.
The frightening scenes are planned as formulaic moments, but that is what makes them engaging. The movie takes traditional horror moments and exploits scenes by making them more intense. The deaths — or abductions — are not quick. Director André Øvredal makes each ghastly scene lengthy moments that make one wait for the got-you scene.
Øvredal’s scheme works. His interpretation of Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman’s screenplay is effective. Certain moments are standard horror genre scenes, but the production team makes them fun at least. Additionally, the young cast is engaging.
Grade: B (Stories to tell others.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
