“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (Drama/Comedy: 2 hours, 41 minutes)
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Rated: R (Profanity, graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references)
Movie Review: Quentin Tarantino is the director and writer of “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” an art nod to the last years of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
He takes characters of classic moviedom and shows their gradual transitioning to a post-classical cinema, which starts in the mid-1960s and lasted through the 1980s. He craftily captures the time period while creating an artful story that is uniquely different from his other screenplays.
In a 1969 Los Angeles, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a waning television actor of mainly westerns. He and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), strive to remain on top in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age. As Dalton and Booth travel for work, they find the business of moviedom changing rapidly.
Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” is the director’s ninth film. The writer-director takes his time making movies. He does not rush his plots. He is a true cinematic artist. He turns this ninth movie into nostalgic eye candy, each scene made to feel as if one has gone back in time.
The cinematography by three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson (“JFK,” 1991; “The Aviator,” 2004; “Hugo,” 2011) is superior filmmaking. He and Richardson, who have worked together several times before, create another visual marvel. They skillfully recreate the Hollywood of yesteryear in a manner that is a great escape.
Tarantino and Richardson lensed this movie in 35mm. Tarantino is an aficionado of celluloid. The use of 35mm and large-format 70mm film is brilliant. It aids in setting the period when this screenplay happens. Richardson and Tarantino’s partnership is genius.
Also notable, DiCaprio and Pitt lead a sizable ensemble cast. The gentlemen are at the top of their game. DiCaprio offers another brilliant turn as lead, and Pitt is equally as solid. Together, they are worthy of accolades during next year’s awards season.
Al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Kurt Russell and the late Luke Perry join DiCaprio and Pitt. They are just a few of the talents that Tarantino employs to make this movie engaging, each character creating a spark that made the moments of Hollywood's yesteryears.
With such a large cast, the movie’s multiple storylines create a long runtime. Each character has a story to deliver, although the leads are extraordinarily cunning. This creates lengthy moments where one wonders where the photoplay is leading its audiences. Some moments are engaging and others slow. If the movie was not made by Tarantino and featured two major star staples as DiCaprio and Pitt, one would perhaps find the movie dull and without focus.
However, Tarantino is a maestro artist. He makes even tedious scenes a part of something bigger. Every scene has significance to help one understand a character.
Tarantino is a talented observer of the history of film and nature in which humans interact. He has a manner of making a film poignant storytelling if one appreciates his art long enough to follow through. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” provides engaging nostalgia and Tarantino’s cinematic brilliance.
Grade: B (Old Hollywood artfully inspires.)
