VALDOSTA – To benefit its annual Shop with a Cop youth program, Cinema for a Cause is hosted Sept. 29 at Valdosta Cinemas on Baytree Road.
The location is one of 25 Georgia Theatre Company sites that will support the all-day event.
Becton said 100 percent of the theater’s concessions and ticket sales benefits three charities including Shop with a Cop. The others are Jacob’s Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center and Variety of Georgia.
Shop with a Cop provides toys for kids during Christmas.
“The Shop with a Cop program helps us build community relations,” said Randall Hancock, community policing officer, in a statement.
“It helps get children in our community to start trusting the police officers. What could make a child more in tune with a police officer than to see an officer come up and hand you a toy? We’re just trying to build bridges and let these children know we’re on your side and we’re out there to protect you.”
GTC has raised more than $170,000 for 35 charities through Cinema for a Cause.
“We take pride in being a part of every community where we have a theatre,” Bill Stembler, GTC chairman, said in a statement. “Giving all of our proceeds for one day is a small way for us to show appreciation for the communities that support us all the time.”
Call Hancock at (229) 242-2606 for more information.
