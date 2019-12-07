It is pretty undeniable that "All I Want for Christmas is You" by acclaimed queen Mariah Carey is the best pop Christmas song of all time.
It starts delicately — just a sweet xylophone into a restrained vocal pleading with the listener. The song then quickly steamrolls into a flurry of a bouncing bass line, jingling keys and backup singers that instantly shove any old grinch into the Christmas spirit.
The song easily pays all of Carey's bills for the year. Every winter, the song creeps back into the charts (begging one to ask how does anyone not already own the song at this point?).
Everyone knows the words. Everyone tries to hit the iconic high note at 3:21 knowing there isn't a chance.
But I'm here to tell you that while, yes, "All I Want for Christmas is You" reigns supreme, there is one song that for one day during the Christmas season out cheeses and cheers the popular pop favorite.
That song is "Wrap Myself in Paper" by Jeri Lane.
"Who?" you might be asking. I honestly can't tell you. I have only ever heard this one song by this particular artist. Googling has yielded no results. I'm not entirely sure they actually exist. I even went as far as searching amazon.com to see if any reviews gave any information about the song or person behind it. The website asked if I wanted to leave the first review. At best, I think the artist is British? That's about all the signifiers I'm nearly 90% positive of when describing Jeri Lane.
The first lyric of "Wrap Myself in Paper" is "You know it's Christmas in a week and a day." So every December 17, Jeri Lane gets put on repeat in the Warrender household. Judging from the less than 1,000 plays the song has on Spotify, I have contributed at least 25% of the song's consumption.
The production quality is not up to Mariah Carey standards, if we're being honest. There is a weird reverb on the vocals making it sound like Lane is singing at the end of a hallway in an abandoned shopping mall with a small group of background singers.
Listening to the song, someone might think "What '80s trash heap did you find this in?"
I would inform the listener that the single was released in 2012, according to Spotify and Amazon.
What the song lacks in production value, it makes up for in pure joy.
There's a lot of fanfare throughout the holiday masterpiece. Think something along the lines of the intro xylophone from "All I Want for Christmas is You" on steroids. Church bells abound in the three-minute pop explosion. There's not a slow intro into a holiday hoorah or really much of a tempo change at all, so it slays (or should I say 'sleighs?') from start to finish.
The lyrics are ... well, cheesy. What else would you expect from a song where the vocalist can't decide what to give the person they love for Christmas so they think the best possible option is to literally wrap themselves up to put under the tree?
When it comes down to it, the song is Christmas cheer perfectly delivered like a gift on Christmas morning.
Will "Wrap Myself in Paper" ever become the classic Christmas staple like "All I Want for Christmas is You" or dare I even mention WHAM!'s "Last Christmas?"
No.
Absolutely not.
That's not even a question worth asking.
But on Dec. 17, it's the perfect Christmas song to remind yourself to finish up your shopping before you have to place yourself under the tree.
