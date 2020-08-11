VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University welcomes back dorm-dwelling students this week but with a slightly different vibe than previous years.
Zduy Chu, director of housing and residence life at VSU, explained that, with safety being the university's top priority during this time, several precautions are being taken during the move-in process.
While in previous years Valdosta residents have become accustomed to seeing lines of cars swarming campus during move-in days, students selected time slots this year for a more “drive-through” move-in experience.
Each student could have a maximum of two cars and Chu said every student will be given a washable mask and disposable masks will be given to whomever comes to help the students.
Move-in will last one hour per student with VSU volunteers, mainly teachers and staff, helping while also not touching certain items for safety reasons.
Students were asked to pack lightly and in boxes for easier moving with the hope that some will be able to return home during Labor Day to retrieve any additional necessities.
The halls themselves did not have a limited capacity this year; each hall will house as many students as it would in a traditional year. Chu said there are 2,200 students who will be living on campus.
However, masks will be required in all buildings on VSU campus and signs will be posted to limit the amount of people in the common areas. Certain common-use items have also been removed in lieu of disposable items.
Residence advisors will be tasked with discussing new protocols with their floors.
“Quarantine rooms” are another new element this year and will house students who may need to be quarantined on the first floor of their respective hall. While students will be given the opportunity to quarantine at their personal homes, Chu said university officials are aware that may not be a possibility for all students.
The rooms have less touch points and their own personal bathrooms. Food will be delivered to these rooms. The health center will work closely with these students for testing and to ensure they're in the clear before heading back into their rooms.
As far as testing is concerned, the university is making sure all students know how and where to be tested and extensive contact tracing is done should a positive case be found.
The times may always be called “uncertain,” but Chu is certain all students living on VSU's campus will be well cared for and the university is taking all of the precautions possible to keep residents safe.
“Once they're on campus, they're my kids, too,” Chu said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
