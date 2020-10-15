Moultrie woman killed in Berrien wreck

NASHVILLE — A Moultrie woman died Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Berrien County, authorities said.

At about 6:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Ga. 37 just west of South Coffee Road, Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said.

Lakisha King, 35, of Moultrie was dead at the scene, a Georgia State Patrol statement said.

She was the only person in the car and had been wearing a seatbelt, the GSP said.

