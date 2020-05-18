Moultrie man faces drug charge in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A Moultrie man was arrested by Valdosta police Sunday on a drug charge, according to police.
At about 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Tara Drive in reference to suspicious activity, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
While speaking with a person sitting in a vehicle, officers claimed to smell a marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle, the statement said.
A search found more than four pounds of what is believed to be marijuana and a digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics, police said.
Clayton B. Sifford, 22, of Moulrie was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the police report.
“This is another example of a concerned citizen notifying law enforcement when something out of the ordinary was occurring in their neighborhood, which resulted in these drugs being seized before they could be put out on the streets,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.