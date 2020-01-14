Moulton Branch teachers SMALLab certified

Submitted PhotoThe SMALLab Leadership Academy develops teacher leaders on each campus. It is aligned with the National Teacher Leader Standards and addresses each of the seven leadership domains. Certified SMALLab Leaders are trained on how to best use SMALLab with students, find and create content, and assist other teachers in SMALLab and with Wink. Currently, more than 50 teachers are enrolled in the year-long certification program. The first three graduates are from Moulton Branch Elementary School. They are Angel Weeks, Alisande Mayer and Diane Shadron are the first teachers to receive their certificates of completion. Interested in becoming a SMALLab Leader, visit https://www.smallablearning.com/leadership-academy/.