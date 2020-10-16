VALDOSTA – Dan Farnam's fifth-grade science class has been busy learning about static electricity and simple circuits, and what better way to do so than by participating in a hands-on science experiment using a battery, a wire and a lightbulb.

The students conducted their own experiments and discussed how they made their light bulb light up using just a battery and a wire, school officials said in a statement. 

The battery is the power source, which travels through the wire to the lightbulb and finally back to the battery. 

"I knew the light bulb would light up, but I had no clue how. The experiment was so much fun," Betzy Mendieta, one of the students, said.

The experiment confirmed that you do not need electricity to power a bulb; however, the students found that you do need a complete circuit in order for it to work.

Pictured: Betzy Mendieta, Kaniyah Williams, Lee Wetherington, and Maddie Bell

