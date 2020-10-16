VALDOSTA – Dan Farnam's fifth-grade science class has been busy learning about static electricity and simple circuits, and what better way to do so than by participating in a hands-on science experiment using a battery, a wire and a lightbulb.
The students conducted their own experiments and discussed how they made their light bulb light up using just a battery and a wire, school officials said in a statement.
The battery is the power source, which travels through the wire to the lightbulb and finally back to the battery.
"I knew the light bulb would light up, but I had no clue how. The experiment was so much fun," Betzy Mendieta, one of the students, said.
The experiment confirmed that you do not need electricity to power a bulb; however, the students found that you do need a complete circuit in order for it to work.
Pictured: Betzy Mendieta, Kaniyah Williams, Lee Wetherington, and Maddie Bell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.