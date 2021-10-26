Moulton-Branch students learn fire safety

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue visited Moulton-Branch Elementary School as part of National Fire Prevention Month.
Fire rescue taught preschoolers and kindergarteners life-saving fire prevention and safety tips. They displayed their truck and uniforms while familiarizing the students with fire alarms and dialing 911.
“Lowndes County Fire Rescue is always thrilled with the opportunity to get out in our local schools and talk with students about fire prevention and safety,” Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green said.
"Moulton-Branch Elementary teachers and administrators were happy to help provide their students with real life safety knowledge in such an engaging atmosphere," county officials said.
“We are thrilled to be able to have visitors on campus again in a safe way,” said Samantha Mercer, assistant principal. “Our students love learning about fire safety and they will really remember these tips coming directly from firefighters themselves.”
With guidance from the Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Moulton-Branch Elementary and other local schools implemented fire safety tips to reinforce these concepts throughout the year.
“We have already had three fire drills so far this year,” said Amanda Weeks, kindergarten teacher. “We never know when a fire is going to begin and if we know how to dial 911 and have a plan to get out, the safer we will be.”
The two agreed that allowing students to see the fire trucks and hear the alarms will reinforce the training they have received all year.
Lowndes County Fire Rescue visited Lowndes County elementary schools throughout the month to create more awareness for fire safety and prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.