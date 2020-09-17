VALDOSTA – Fifth-grade students in Shalae Kinsey’s English-language arts classes Moulton-Branch Elementary School remembered the horrific events that took place on September 11, 2001.
The students began the day watching CNN-10 News, which was centered around 9/11, school officials said. While watching the video, students took notes.
They also read the book, “September 11, 2001: The Day that Changed America.” The students gathered facts from the book and added them to their notes page. Students used their notes to write an informational piece about this day in history.
“I can remember being in kindergarten at MBE when it happened,” said Kaylee Kohlieber who co-teaches with Kinsey.
“My mom was in the military when it happened and she was called to help out,” said Alaina Smith, a student in Kinsey’s class.
MBE students honored Patriot’s Day, Sept. 11, by dressing in red, white and blue.
