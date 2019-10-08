ATLANTA – The Department of Driver Services’ Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program has received a grant for $83,464.00 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Funding will be used to help reduce motorcycle fatalities, increase driver awareness of motorcycles and educate motorcycle riders about safety initiatives, state officials said.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than an automobile rider.
“The grant from the GOHS enables the Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program to continue making the roads safer for riders and non-riders,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said. “We thank the GOHS for our strong partnership in helping the GMSP educate and encourage all Georgia drivers to Share the Road.”
The GOHS grant allows the GMSP to continue its efforts promoting state and national safety initiatives, state officials said. The GMSP promotes driver awareness of motorcycles on the highways, rider education at 40 locations across the state and motorcycle safety initiatives.
“Motorcycles are complicated to ride, and we want to ensure everyone has access to proper rider education,” said Holly Hegyesi, GSMP program manager. “Motorcycle safety classes are essential for new and experienced riders alike. Almost one third of motorcycle fatalities involves a rider without a valid license.”
You can find GSMP on Facebook (Georgia Department of Driver Services), Instagram (georgiadds) and Twitter(@georgiadds).Go to https://dds.georgia.gov/motorcycle-safety-program to enroll in a motorcycle class. The Department of Driver Services now has an app: DDS 2 Go. Download it to take care of many of your DDS needs.
