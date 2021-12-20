VALDOSTA – Beginning 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a system upgrade to the state’s Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.
The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, through 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Lowndes County Tax Commissioner Rodney V. Cain said in a statement.
He encourages vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January to renew prior to 7 p.m., Dec. 30 to avoid delays.
Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits during the New Year’s weekend. Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.
The Lowndes County Tax Commissioner’s office will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.
More information: Visit www.lowndescountytax.com.
