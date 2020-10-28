Motion asks court not to drop Remerton police chief from lawsuit

REMERTON — The plaintiff in a lawsuit against the City of Remerton has asked a court not to drop the city’s police chief from the case as a defendant.
The Remerton mayor, city council members and police chief asked a federal court on Sept. 17 to dismiss them as defendants in a lawsuit brought by Nicholas Paige, who claims a Remerton police officer slapped him in a case of mistaken identity.
The lawsuit names Police Chief Mike Terrell, former Officer James A. Stokes Jr., the Remerton Police, the City of Remerton and others as defendants.
In a response to the Sept. 17 filing, Paige’s lawyer filed a motion Oct. 22 asking that the police chief not be dropped either as a defendant and that punitive damage claims against him should be allowed to proceed, court documents show.
Paige’s motion argues that as Terrell was responsible for enforcing policy, carrying out discipline and providing training, it should be possible to sue him in his official capacity.
“If the police chief properly trained and retrained when appropriate, Plaintiff would not have suffered emotional and physical injuries,” Paige’s motion states. “Those injuries were the result of Defendant Mike Terrell’s failure to discipline Stokes and that failure resulted in Stokes violating the clearly established law and policies of the police department.”
Paige claims in the lawsuit he woke up to Stokes and another officer aiming guns and flashlights at him at 3 a.m., Sept. 6, 2019.
Paige said officers told him they entered his home through a downstairs window.
Paige said Stokes told him he was under arrest but called him by the wrong name. In the lawsuit, Paige said police allowed him to get his identification from his car but kept him restrained in handcuffs.
The lawsuit claims when Paige questioned why he was being detained, an officer slapped him in the face.
The officers eventually left but kept a watch on Paige, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit claims excessive force, lack of training and unconstitutional search and seizure against the defendants.
The city and Stokes claimed in a formal response they are shielded by sovereign immunity and disputed many of Paige’s claims. If the dismissal motion is approved, only Stokes and the City of Remerton would be left as defendants.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
