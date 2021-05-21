Mother honors daughter with suicide prevention day

Submitted Photo Deborah Fedrick, Dr. Charlene Blache, Shekirrah Thomas and City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody during the first Rakirrah Deborah-Ann Robinson’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. 

VALDOSTA – The first Rakirrah Deborah-Ann Robinson’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day event was recently held at Scott Park. 

Shekirrah Thomas, Robinson's mother, held the event to "bring light to Valdosta  city and surrounding counties and hopefully to reach America as a whole," organizers said. 

"My mother, Deborah Berrian Fedrick, as well as my son, Juavante Robinson 'Jay,' are truly survivors and many more of Rakirrah’s family members," she said. 

Mayor Scott James Matheson granted a proclamation for Rakirrah’s Day every year on or around her birthday April 19. The proclamation was read by Valdosta City Councilman Tim Carroll and Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody. 

"Thanks for all of the donations and support from  businesses and everyone for making the 1st Annual Rakirrah Deborah-Ann Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day a success," organizers said. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you