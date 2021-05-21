Mother honors daughter with suicide prevention day

VALDOSTA – The first Rakirrah Deborah-Ann Robinson’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day event was recently held at Scott Park.
Shekirrah Thomas, Robinson's mother, held the event to "bring light to Valdosta city and surrounding counties and hopefully to reach America as a whole," organizers said.
"My mother, Deborah Berrian Fedrick, as well as my son, Juavante Robinson 'Jay,' are truly survivors and many more of Rakirrah’s family members," she said.
Mayor Scott James Matheson granted a proclamation for Rakirrah’s Day every year on or around her birthday April 19. The proclamation was read by Valdosta City Councilman Tim Carroll and Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody.
"Thanks for all of the donations and support from businesses and everyone for making the 1st Annual Rakirrah Deborah-Ann Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day a success," organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.