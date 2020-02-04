VALDOSTA – A 19-year-old was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct after a child and dog were found left alone in a vehicle.
According to a Valdosta Police Department statement, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Feb. 3, officers responded to a vehicle in the 200 block of Norman Drive in reference to a child younger than the age of 1 year and a dog being left unattended in a vehicle for less than 20 minutes.
The child was sweating profusely and the dog also appeared to have been affected by the heat, reports stated.
Kianea Gayden, 19, of Valdosta, and mother of the child, was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct, police said.
“The child's car seat, in this case, had a surface temperature of over 130 degrees which is an example of why we should never leave any person or animal in a vehicle if they are not capable of caring for themselves. We are extremely grateful to the citizens that observed this danger and quickly contacted us,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
