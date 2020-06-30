VALDOSTA – The Department of Public Health released a statement last week warning of two confirmed reports of West Nile Virus in Lowndes County and one confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in an emu in Lanier County.
“Even though it’s rare for a human to be infected with these illnesses, the risk is higher for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, live in wooded or swampy areas, or have traveled overseas to certain areas,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said in the release.
Where do these results come from?
Dr. Mark Blackmore, Valdosta State University professor of biology, said there has been mosquito surveillance for the city and county for almost two decades.
There are 37 different species of mosquitoes and students involved with testing at VSU spend their time sorting out mosquitoes for testing. Some species do not feed on warm-blooded creatures, Blackmore said, and only the ones that can carry the virus are sorted for testing.
West Nile involves a mosquito taking one blood meal and, when the virus reaches the mouth and the mosquito bites another host, the virus is transferred.
Some years may yield no results, but in 2018, numbers were at an all-time high based on the data collected during several years of testing.
It is still early in the season, but it appears 2020 is on track to be a more moderate year. Blackmore said August is usually a higher month and testing typically takes place from March to the beginning of November.
The 14 mosquito traps are spread equally throughout Valdosta and Lowndes County, with certain locations more likely to catch a large number of the same species. The two positive cases found in mosquitoes last week in Lowndes County were from the same trap.
Nine students are currently participating in the research and, since quarantine began, they've found themselves with additional spare time to complete their work. Not all of them are biology majors, but Blackmore said he is proud some have changed majors after participating.
On a busier day, students could find themselves sorting through thousands of mosquitoes.
Blackmore said, yes, while it may be unlikely for humans to get the virus, the concern is the serious effects that can occur if someone does become infected.
Both Blackmore and the Department of Public Health promote several tactics for avoiding infection, including wearing insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and taking precautions to keep mosquitoes out of homes.
While their research has been extensive and has a good foundation for year by year comparisons, Blackmore said they could gain more insights if they had more blood samples from humans to gauge who has been exposed and if it varies based on location.
For people interested in donating blood for testing, Blackmore said to contact the health department, adding it just takes one small tube of blood.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
