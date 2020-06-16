Morning Star to distribute food Jun 16, 2020 1 hr ago VALDOSTA – A drive-through food distribution event is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Monday, June 22, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Church members ask all participants to wear a mask. The event is free to the public. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Food Distribution Morning Star Event Baptist Church Drive-through Church Member Recommended for you Online Poll Would you go to a sporting event if it were open now? You voted: Yes, I'm not concerned about COVID-19. I want the pandemic to run its course first. We need a vaccine before I'll be comfortable in crowds. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLowndes COVID-19 cases surge: Health director sees fewer people following guidelinesBryson DeChambeau now 2 shirt sizes and 40 pounds biggerValdosta man dies after being shotLowndes County adds 51 COVID cases in a day; another restaurant announces temporary closureKemp relaxes more COVID-19 restrictionsUPDATE: 3 employees at Lake Park Chick-fil-A diagnosed with COVID-19; restaurant closes tempoarilyGBI raids Valdosta businesses in gambling stingPAULK: Sheriff shares federal letter on 'KJ' caseUPDATE: Sharper, Cain lead election results; congressional races in LowndesSecond-highest COVID-19 increase in Lowndes overnight Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
