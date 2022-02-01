More wet weather on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia is expecting sunny, warm weather until the weekend, when wet, cooler conditions return, forecasters said.
A high-pressure system over the region is “on top of us” until the weekend, said Cameron Young, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“There’s not a whole lot going on until the weekend," said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
High temperatures around Valdosta are expected to increase from the upper 60s Mondays to the mid-70s by Friday, the weather service forecast shows. Low temperatures are expected to show a large increase, from 39 degrees Monday night to 61 degrees Thursday night, the forecast shows.
The normal high temperature for Valdosta at this time of year is in the mid-60s, Gawryla said.
Both forecasters said a strong cold front was expected to move through South Georgia Thursday night and Friday, bringing light rains.
Young said some spots could get as much as a quarter-inch of rain, while Gawryla said thunderstorms were a possibility.
Young said there was little chance of severe weather in the area, while Gawryla said the weekend was too far out to tell.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
