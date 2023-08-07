VALDOSTA — Thunderstorm chances are kicking up a bit in South Georgia this week, a forecaster said.
Afternoon thunderstorm chances will range from 50-60% for Valdosta during the week, while Tifton’s storm chances will range from 60% early in the week to 40% by week’s end, according to the National Weather Service.
High temperatures in both cities will drift around the lower 90s all week, forecasts show.
A stationary boundary is fueling the thunderstorms, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“A high-pressure presence will give way to low pressure over the Great Lakes,” sending a pair of cold fronts across the South, Oliver said.
There is little chance of widespread severe weather during the next week, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.