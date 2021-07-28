More thunderstorms on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect another week of thunderstorm activity, according to forecasters.
The daytime storm chances for Valdosta range from 40-60% through the weekend, thanks to “plenty of moisture” plus a high-pressure system in the area, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
John Ferrick, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said South Georgia is entering “its normal summer pattern.”
As the storms build, a gradual warming pattern should set in, Ferrick said.
Highs are expected from 90 degrees Wednesday to 96 by week’s end in Valdosta, the weather service forecast shows.
South Georgia could get an average of two to four inches of rain this week, though some spots may be dry and others may get twice that amount, Dobbs said.
Neither forecaster expected much in the way of severe weather, though both said isolated strong storms are possible.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
