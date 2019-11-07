VALDOSTA – The Rotary Club of Valdosta donated thousands of dollars Wednesday to benefit Alzheimer’s research.
The club presented $150,000 to Rotary District Gov. Mike Muldowney toward the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust fund.
CART distributes research grants to five experts annually to be utilized for the management of Alzheimer’s or discovering a cure for it.
The donated proceeds would assist with funding a sixth expert, Muldowney said.
“That would be tremendous because these people out there, they’re working toward solving this horrible disease,” he said. “If they can slow it down and have more time, they can do some great things.”
He noted the Rotary Club of Valdosta is an organization that is for the community.
“For them to put this together and gather this amount of money is absolutely fantastic,” Muldowney said.
Though a partial amount of the money raised for the check donation was gathered through collections at club meetings, a large part of the money was contributed by an anonymous donor, said Bill Kent, Valdosta club president.
The donor was a family member of a rotarian who died due to Alzheimer’s, he said. It was part of the late donor’s will that the money benefit CART.
Kent said the sizable amount almost doubles past district donations to the trust fund.
The thousands of dollars speaks to the Rotary Club of Valdosta’s mission to provide service, which Kent said is the group’s focal point.
“That can be in any form,” Kent said. “It can be monetarily. It can be through work (or) hard labor providing service.”
The club helps promote literacy, supports law enforcement and has a program that brings in one international student to spend one year at Valdosta State University.
Visit valdostarotary.org/ to learn more about the club.
More information about the CART FUND is online at cartfund.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.