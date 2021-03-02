ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Monday that more than 2 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations, statewide.
The GDPH now has an interactive chart showcasing how many vaccines have been administered per county. According to this map, there have been more than 25,000 vaccines administered in Lowndes County.
South Georgia Medical Center has continued to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 12,441 people have been vaccinated at its location.
SGMC has reported 273 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,434 virus patients.
Lowndes County has reported more than 7,300 cases and 127 virus related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,443 antigen positive cases. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, there were 80 virus-related deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 15,148, with 2,228 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia also reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to almost 820,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 188,000 antigen cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
More than 56,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,132 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 477,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.9% positivity rate.
For more specific numbers, visit valdostadailytimes.com.
