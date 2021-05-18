VALDOSTA – ZZ Top and the Harlem Globetrotters have been added to the entertainment line-up of Wild Adventures Theme Park this summer.
“The return of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert and Special Event Series is something we’ve looked forward to just as much as our guests,” said Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures marketing communications manager. “Now that ZZ Top and the Harlem Globetrotters will be joining us, there is no question that Wild Adventures will be the best place to have unforgettable fun this summer.”
The Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to perform three shows each day July 9 and July 10, according to park representatives. Their appearance at Wild Adventures will be among the first performances from the historic basketball team in more than a year due to the pandemic.
ZZ Top will take the stage at the All-Star Concert Amphitheater Saturday, July 31.
"ZZ Top lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact, and in 2004 the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," according to park representatives.
The performances from ZZ Top and the Harlem Globetrotters are included with park admission or a season pass. They are the latest shows added to the 2021 schedule.
2021 Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert & Special Events Series
May 28: Dive-In Movies: "Lilo & Stitch" (season passholders only)
June 4: Dive-In Movies: "Wreck it Ralph"
June 11: Dive-In Movies: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
June 12: Dustin Lynch
June 18: Dive In Movies: "50 First Dates"
June 19: World Classic Rockers (passholder appreciation concert)
June 20: Donuts for Dads - Season Pass Bring-a-Friend Day
June 25: Dive-In Movies: "Zootopia"
June 26: for KING & COUNTRY
June 26 - July 11: Celebrate America
July 2, 3, 9 & 10: Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks
July 4: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
July 9 & 10: The Original Harlem Globetrotters
July 16: Dive-In Movies: "Trolls World Tour"
July 17: Train
July 23: Dive-In Movies: "Moana"
July 24: Bill Engvall
July 30: Dive-In Movies: "School of Rock"
July 31: ZZ Top
Aug. 7: Skillet
Aug. 14-15: La Fiesta
More information: Visit WildAdventures.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.