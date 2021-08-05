More storms on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia has another week of thunderstorms lined up ahead of it, forecasters said early this week.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Valdosta shows storms ranging from 50-70% through Sunday.
The culprit is an upper level trough hanging over the region, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office. The trough is a set of air currents high in the atmosphere.
Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said a dip in the jet stream, pushing deep down into the South, is leaving things a little cooler.
“The cool jet stream plus normal daytime summer heating brings about thunderstorms,” he said.
South Georgia can expect to get anywhere from two-and-a-half to four inches of rain during the next week, with some isolated spots getting more, Oliver said.
Daytime temperatures will slack off from last week’s mid-90s, both forecasters said. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s until the weekend, when they will warm back up into the low 90s, the weather service forecast said.
Neither meteorologist saw much of a chance for severe weather, though they said isolated storms could generate gusty winds.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.