More storms on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia has another week of thunderstorms lined up ahead of it, forecasters said early this week.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Valdosta shows storms ranging from 50-70% through Sunday.

The culprit is an upper level trough hanging over the region, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office. The trough is a set of air currents high in the atmosphere.

Bob Smerbeck, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said a dip in the jet stream, pushing deep down into the South, is leaving things a little cooler.

“The cool jet stream plus normal daytime summer heating brings about thunderstorms,” he said.

South Georgia can expect to get anywhere from two-and-a-half to four inches of rain during the next week, with some isolated spots getting more, Oliver said.

Daytime temperatures will slack off from last week’s mid-90s, both forecasters said. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s until the weekend, when they will warm back up into the low 90s, the weather service forecast said.

Neither meteorologist saw much of a chance for severe weather, though they said isolated storms could generate gusty winds.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

