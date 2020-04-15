More storms likely this week

VALDOSTA — South Georgia's chance for thunderstorms and rain should continue throughout the week, according to forecasters.
A frontal boundary that moved into the region Monday is lingering, said Jessica Fieux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
That boundary, which brought severe thunderstorms through South Georgia Monday, can still cause some storm activity Wednesday, she said.
Humidity should also decrease significantly through Wednesday, said Tom Fines, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The weather service's forecast calls for rain and storms to taper off Wednesday, leading to a couple of relatively mild days Thursday and Friday.
"It's a question as to whether (Wednesday and Thursday) will see more clouds than sun," he said.
Temperatures should dip as the middle of the week arrives, though daytime highs will start climbing again toward the end of the week, Fieux said. While average highs are usually around 72 degrees for Valdosta at this time of year, Monday's expected high of 80 should dip into the low 70s before climbing back up to the lower 80s at the end of the week, she said.
Rain chances are expected to climb at week's end as well, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the weather service forecast.
Asked about the chances for severe weather, Fieux said South Georgia would be "on the edge" for a few days, and that forecasters would keep their eyes on possible disturbances that could move into the area early next week. Fines said that this week, the potential for warm humid air to clash with cooler air masses could bring heavy storms.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.