More severe storms heading toward Lowndes

VALDOSTA — For the third time in two weeks, a round of severe weather with the possibility of tornado outbreaks is heading toward Lowndes County, according to forecasters.
Two waves of storms caused by upper level disturbances are expected to pass through South Georgia Thursday, said Ricardo Humphries, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The storms are part of a weather system that was over Oklahoma and Texas that was moving east Wednesday, said Tony Zartman, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
While Valdosta could see some showers as early as midday Thursday, the severe weather wasn't expected to come through until late Thursday afternoon and through the night, Humphries said.
He expected one to three inches of rain, with more in isolated spots. Zartman said the big concern with this storm system is sudden downpours which could lead to flash flooding.
Damaging winds and two- to three-inch-sized hail are also possible, Zartman said.
Both forecasters said isolated tornadoes will be possible. Zarmtan said the chance of a twister in the Valdosta area appeared slight, but any tornado that formed could be powerful.
Zartman urged the public to keep track of weather updates Thursday through NOAA weather radios, social media and regular news outlets.
The weather service expects Valdosta to have a high temperature of 83 degrees Thursday with an overnight low of 66.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
