More low temps forecast for S.Ga.

VALDOSTA — News flash: Winter’s here.
The first big cold spell of the season for South Georgia is underway, forecasters said.
A high-pressure system hovering over the region is keeping warmer air out, said Joe Curtis, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
South Georgia has been shivering under air coming down from Canada, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Tallahassee, Fla.
While skies are expected to be sunny Wednesday, a cold front moving through is expected to bring showers with it Thursday and Friday, both forecasters said.
After a brief warm-up into the 70s Wednesday, the cold front is expected to force temperatures down even lower, with high Friday expected to be only 48, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Overnight lows should drop from the mid-40s midweek to the low 30s during the weekend. The average high for this time of year is normally 63, Curtis said.
Both Curtis and Oliver said there is little chance of severe weather.
Another thing both men said is unlikely – snow. “Pretty close to zero chance,” Oliver said.
Curtis said while South Georgia should be snow-free, central Georgia could see a “wintry mix” Friday with harder weather in the north of the state.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
