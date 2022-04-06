More heavy weather expected Wednesday

VALDOSTA — More heavy weather is expected Wednesday afternoon after a wave of thunderstorms brought high wind and a possible tornado to South Georgia Tuesday.
Another round of thunderstorms was expected to roll through the region between 2-11 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s forecast shows. Some of the storms could be severe, the weather service said.
South central Georgia is under a flood watch through Thursday morning.
While there were no tornado sightings Tuesday around Lowndes County, a tornado warning was issued in the late afternoon for Tift County.
A receptionist for the Tift County Emergency Management Agency said she was unaware of any reports of major damage or injuries around the county. In Lowndes County, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said there was no major damage from the storm, which brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
The tornado watch was not confirmed by a sighted touchdown but was based on radar, said Joey Fowler, Tift County Emergency Management Agency director. He said there were no injuries or damage beyond downed trees and power lines connected with Tuesday's storm.
The weather service has not yet determined whether the Tift County sighting was a genuine tornado, and will be sending investigators to check it out Thursday, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
