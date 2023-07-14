VALDOSTA — South Georgia is caught in the classic hot, later afternoon thunderstorm weather cycle, forecasters said.
In Valdosta, high temperatures in the mid-90s are expected through the end of next week, with rain chances in the late afternoon and early evening running from 50-70%, according to the National Weather Service.
In Tifton, highs in the lower 90s with late afternoon rain chances around 60% are expected.
The normal historic high temperature for South Georgia at this time of year is 92 degrees, said Courtney Travis, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The main causes of the storms are increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and storm systems moving through the Ohio Valley, drawing the moisture further in, she said. The region might get a break from the rain at the end of next week, pushing the temperatures up a bit, Travis said.
“It’s the typical summertime pattern for South Georgia,” she said.
“When it gets warm enough in the afternoon, the storms start to bubble up,” said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The meteorologists differed on how much rain the storms could bring to South Georgia. Travis thought it unlikely any widespread rain would amount to more than half an inch, while Bunker thought one to two inches possible. Both agreed that isolated spots could get more rain.
Neither forecaster thought there was a real chance of widespread severe weather, though Travis said isolated high wind gusts are possible. Bunker said flash flooding is also a possibility.
