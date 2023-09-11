ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced over the weekend that 25 additional counties were included in an expanded disaster declaration related to Hurricane Idalia.
Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties were named federal disaster areas last week, and residents there may qualify for Individual Assistance.
Those counties also qualify for Public Assistance, and now so do Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bullock, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Echols, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware and Wayne counties.
Individual Assistance can fund individual and family recovery efforts, which may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia. GEMA said.
Public Assistance is available to state and local government entities and qualified not-for-profit organizations. It will provide financial aid for debris removal and emergency work.
For homeowners and renters in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties, FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs, according to a statement from FEMA.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are working in communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia to help residents of Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties apply for FEMA assistance and provide referrals to other disaster resources, the agency said in a press release.
DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. FEMA personnel never ask for money.
There are several ways to apply for Individual Assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or use the FEMA mobile app. If using a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
Residents with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim as soon as possible, FEMA said. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If the policy does not cover all disaster expenses, policy holders may be eligible for federal assistance.
Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance on YouTube.
