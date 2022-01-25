More cold weather on the way

VALDOSTA — More cold weather is on the way for South Georgia.
Following a weekend that saw low temperatures dip into the upper 20s, the Valdosta area is bouncing back a bit with highs around 60 degrees for most of this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
A “gulf low” — a low-pressure system moving east across the Gulf of Mexico — was expected to bring rain to the area late Monday and early Tuesday, said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Temperatures will fluctuate a bit for several days after the rain passes, said Joe Curtis, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Valdosta’s average high for this time of year is 63, with an average low of 39, he said. This week, the city’s highs will be running as much as 10 degrees below normal.
As a cold front moves through the area Friday, a mass of cold air will follow it, dropping weekend highs for Valdosta into the upper 40s, Montgomery said.
Curtis said lows during the weekend will drop into the upper 20s.
Neither forecaster expected severe weather in South Georgia this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
