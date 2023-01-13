VALDOSTA — Another bout of cold weather is heading for South Georgia.
Forecasters expected a wave of thunderstorms late Thursday to be followed by clearing skies and chillier temperatures around Valdosta.
A strong cold front was expected to move through South Georgia Thursday night, said Kelley Godsey, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Tallahassee, Fla.
In the front’s wake, a mass of cooler, drier air is expected to flow into the region, he said.
High temperatures which had recently been in the mid-70s are expected to plunge into the lower 50s this weekend, according to the weather service forecast for Valdosta.
The area’s usual temperature for this time of year is 62 degrees, said Isaac Longley, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Neither forecaster saw much of a chance of rain in the immediate future.
The forecasters differed slightly on how cold Valdosta would get at night during the weekend.
Overnight temperatures which had been in the 60s last week are expected to reach freezing or just below freezing this weekend, Godsey said. Valdosta’s low Friday is expected to be 33 degrees, followed by 30 degrees Saturday and 32 degrees Sunday, the NWS forecast shows.
Longley, however, expected Sunday’s low to reach 27 degrees — well into “drip the pipes and bring the pets in” territory.
Godsey said the weather service sees this weekend as the “three Ps” — protect people, pets and plants. He did not expect the temperature to drop low enough to endanger pipes.
“(The low) has to get into the mid-20s to make pipes an issue,” he said.
Neither forecaster saw severe weather in South Georgia after Thursday night.
