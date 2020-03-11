More arrests made in Lowndes child sex sting

VALDOSTA — Three more arrests have been made in connection with a Lowndes County child sex crimes sting operation in February, according to the sheriff's office.
Timothy Thompson, 37, was arrested March 2; Joe Bueno, 20, was arrested on Feb. 20; and Hunter Casey, 25, was arrested Feb. 28, according to a statement released Wednesday from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Thompson is charged with solicitation of sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, criminal attempt to commit human trafficking and obscene internet contact with a child; Bueno is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a child; and Casey is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet contact with a child, the statement said.
The sting — Operation Broken Arrow — originally netted 14 arrests Feb. 6-9 in Valdosta, including Keith Andrew Walters, the now-former dean of Valdosta State University's College of Science and Mathematics.
Nine of the 14 individuals are charged under the human trafficking statute, meaning the suspect intended to pay a child for sexual services, said Lindsay Marchant, assistant special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Walters was not one of the nine charged under that statute, authorities said.
Others charged in the sting included Jamian Jeffery Hogan, 34, of Valdosta; Wyman Rene Phillips, 36, of South Carolina; Justin N. Warren, 24, of Albany; Bronson J. Tripp, 24, of Wentworth; Dave Vincent Almon, 43, of Valdosta; John Henry Hursey, 45, of Douglas; Walter Lee Curry, 33, of Valdosta; Josue Barranco Trejo, 31, of Fitzgerald; Keith Morrison, 43, of Valdosta; Billy Stephen Carter, 57, of Lake Park; Eugene A. Mainah, 35, of Valdosta; Eric Bernard Copeland, 49, of Quitman; and Wilford L. Sermons, 28, of Hahira, according to past reports.
The investigators have additional leads and more arrests may be possible, the sheriff's office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
