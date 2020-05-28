200512-F-QM500-1001

Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo May 12, at Moody Air Force Base. On his way to work in November 2019, Dome spotted an accident that included a car and school bus. Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts. 

 Senior Airman Erick Requadt

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A sergeant from Moody AFB is being honored for his lifesaving efforts during a fatal school bus crash in November.

Moody Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, a 723rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, is being awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal.

On Nov. 22, a car collided with the back of a Lowndes County school bus on U.S. 84, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Dome spotted the accident while on his way to work.

“(Dome) assessed the situation, got pedestrians to a safe location and then stayed with an unresponsive individual till medics arrived, in case they regained consciousness,” said Lt. Col. Redahlia Person, 723rd AMXS commander.

Although the bus driver and passengers were not seriously injured, Dome spotted a driver and an infant inside the car and went straight into examining their condition.

“I checked (the driver’s) pulse, and I didn't feel anything,” Dome said. “She wasn’t responsive at all. Looking in the backseat, I saw there was a baby as well, but he was fine. After that, I had a (nearby) family call 911. Once we realized the infant wasn’t in danger, I got him out of the car and took him to safety.”

The driver of the car was killed, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.

Dome is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts.

“I don’t believe Dome stepped up because of any training a military member goes through during their career,” Person said. “No amount of training can truly prepare you for an incident like this. He took action because he knew it had to be done, as if it was second nature."

Portions of this article were reported by Senior Airman Erick Requadt, 23rd Wing Public Affairs.

 

