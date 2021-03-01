Moody sends dogs to aid Colquitt bomb search

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A bomb threat in Colquitt County brought out forces from Moody Air Force Base to assist authorities Friday.
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a bomb threat made against Colquitt County High School on social media, a sheriff’s office statement said.
The sheriff’s office asked Moody for help, and the base sent military working dogs and their handlers to the scene.
Saturday, a warrant was taken out against Elphonso Moore Sr., charging him with felony terroristic threats and acts; he was picked up by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and is now in the Colquitt County Jail.
A search of the high school found no explosives, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
