Moody sends dogs to aid Colquitt bomb search

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel SniderIn this OCt. 6, 2016, file photo, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Coulter, 824th Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Ttyrant, simulate securing the area Oct. 6, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base. Ttyrant is trained and certified on patrol and bomb detection. Moody sent working dogs to help Friday with a bomb scare in Colquitt County.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A bomb threat in Colquitt County brought out forces from Moody Air Force Base to assist authorities Friday.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a bomb threat made against Colquitt County High School on social media, a sheriff’s office statement said.

The sheriff’s office asked Moody for help, and the base sent military working dogs and their handlers to the scene.

Saturday, a warrant was taken out against Elphonso Moore Sr., charging him with felony terroristic threats and acts; he was picked up by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and is now in the Colquitt County Jail.

A search of the high school found no explosives, the statement said.

