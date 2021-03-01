Moody sends dogs to aid Colquitt bomb search

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel SniderIn this OCt. 6, 2016, file photo, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Coulter, 824th Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Ttyrant, simulate securing the area Oct. 6, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base. Ttyrant is trained and certified on patrol and bomb detection. Moody sent working dogs to help Friday with a bomb scare in Colquitt County.