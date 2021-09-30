Moody says goodbye to workhorse chopper

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — The helicopter flew in low over the flight line, looping around twice before coming to a rest in front of the spectators.
The performance Wednesday at Moody AFB was a final farewell to an old soldier: it was the final flight of an HH-60G combat rescue helicopter as a new model is phased in at the base.
The 41st Rescue Squadron, based at Moody, has used HH-60Gs since 1994.
The warhorse choppers are being replaced with the new HH-60W “Whiskey” helicopters.
The landing of the HH-60G, tail number 26356, was almost a family affair: Lt. Col. Steve “Elroy” Colby (Ret.), who was the first to fly that particular aircraft, was on board for the final flight, as was his son, Major Justin D. Colby, a senior pilot at Moody.
Following an invocation and the presentation of colors, Col. Jason A. Purdy, commander, 23rd Maintenance Group, praised those who supported the rescue efforts of HH-60Gs and their crews.
“For every one hour that this aircraft flies, it takes about 12.5 maintenance man-hours to fix, turn and launch that aircraft again,” he said.
The helicopter in front of the crowd of Moody personnel, family members and civic leaders Wednesday had seen action in Iraq, Iran and in counterterrorism work around the Horn of Africa, said Col. Russell P. Cook, commander, 23rd Wing.
No. 26356 won’t be scrapped or dumped in an aircraft boneyard; she’ll be put on display in Moody’s George W. Bush Air Park.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.