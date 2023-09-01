MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Moody Air Force Base is recovering from Hurricane Idalia’s impact.
Four evacuated HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 347th Rescue Group have returned to base after temporarily relocating to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, according to a statement from Moody AFB.
Recovery operations are on-going but initial assessments from the 23rd Wing Emergency Operations Center are reporting no aircraft or major infrastructure damage, Air Force representatives said.
