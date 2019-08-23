MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to hold an active-shooter response exercise Aug. 26-30 to test the base’s emergency response and lockdown procedures.
The exercise will likely result in gate closures, traffic delays and the temporary closure of base customer service agencies, Moody officials said.
Residents should expect to see an increased presence of both military and civilian first-responder units with emergency lights and sirens. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers, they said.
More information: Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil.
