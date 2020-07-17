MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will be conducting controlled detonations at Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range Friday.
Noises associated with these detonations may be heard throughout Berrien, Lanier and Lowndes counties and surrounding areas from 12-1 p.m., Air Force officials said.
Military personnel regularly use the range and its surrounding airspace Monday to Friday during various hours for tactical air and ground maneuvers, as well as weapons training.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
