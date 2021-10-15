Moody planning 'active shooter' drill

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — An "active shooter" drill is planned for next week at Moody Air Force Base.
The exercise, scheduled for Oct. 18-22, will test the base's emergency lockdown and emergency response procedures, according to a Moody statement.
The exercise may result in gate closures, traffic delays and the closure of base customer service agencies. Local residents should also expect to see an increased presence of both military and civilian first responder units with emergency lights and sirens. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers, the statement said.
Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is also updated daily on our Facebook page, simply search Moody Air Force Base.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
