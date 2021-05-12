Moody plane makes emergency landing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A Moody AFB A-10 was forced to make an emergency landing at the base at about noon Wednesday following an “in flight emergency,” a statement from Moody said.
The aircraft, assigned to the 23rd Fighter Group, 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base was conducting a routine training sortie. The pilot was unharmed, the statement said.
The incident is under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.