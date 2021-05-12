Moody plane makes emergency landing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — A Moody AFB A-10 was forced to make an emergency landing at the base at about noon Wednesday following an “in flight emergency,” a statement from Moody said.

The aircraft, assigned to the 23rd Fighter Group, 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base was conducting a routine training sortie. The pilot was unharmed, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation.

