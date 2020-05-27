PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — If something goes wrong with today’s historic manned space launch, personnel from Moody Air Force Base are ready to jump into action.
Airmen of the 347th Rescue Group, located at Moody, recently went to Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., to serve as an alert unit for “personnel recovery” — retrieving the astronauts — in the event of an incident during today’s launch of the SpaceX Demo-2 manned flight, according to Moody’s public affairs office.
The personnel from the 347th will act as part of Task Force 45, which includes other rescue units stationed in South Carolina and Hawaii, according to an article on spaceflightinsider.com.
“Depending on the posture at the time, the unit will keep its crews on alert status, only taking off in the event of an abort scenario,” the article said.
The launch of the two-man flight to the International Space Station is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral, Fla. Forecasters were looking out for weather concerns that might delay the launch.
Patrick AFB is located near the Kennedy Space Center, where the launch will take place.
Demo-2 would be the first privately owned spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the space station, and would be the United States’ first manned launch since the space shuttle program wound up in 2011. Since then, NASA has contracted to Russian space authorities to carry Americans to the station.
