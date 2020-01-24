Moody part of Pro Bowl flyover

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE — When the AFC and the NFC clash in Orlando, Fla., this weekend in Pro Bowl action, the Flying Tigers will be overhead.
Four pilots from Moody Air Force Base's 75th Fighter Squadron will perform a flyover at the NFL's Pro Bowl Jan. 26 in Orlando, according to a statement from the base's public affairs office. They will be flying A-10C Thunderbolt II ground attack planes.
The annual Pro Bowl pits top players from each of the NFL's two conferences against each other. Pro Bowl will be broadcast nationally by ESPN, ABC and DisneyXD with a starting time of 3 p.m. from Camping World Stadium.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.